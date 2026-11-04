NEC headquarters raided over alleged rigged bid involving ballot printer

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Money won, projects lost: Projects stall nationwide as local authorities buckle under fiscal strain
Cash-strapped local governments across Korea are delaying or abandoning state-funded projects because they cannot afford required matching contributions.
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Injured puppy rescued from sealed bag as Seoul rescuers seek witnesses, dashcam footage
A passerby found the puppy alive in a trash-filled plastic bag on Bugaksan-ro, prompting an appeal for information about its abandonment.
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State panel opens landmark inquiry into Korean War-era civilian killings
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission will examine a newly obtained list documenting 26,330 civilians killed by military and police forces around the 1950-53 war.
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Seven Korean municipalities bid to host new prisons amid population decline
Seven municipalities are bidding for four new correctional facilities, seeking jobs and population support amid fears of regional decline.