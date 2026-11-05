Nearly half of Korea’s wedding providers still fail to disclose full prices, essential info

A Fair Trade Commission review found widespread gaps in price and contract disclosures, raising concerns about hidden wedding costs for couples.

Nearly half of wedding venues and vendors offering photography, bridal gowns and makeup services still fail to disclose essential information and prices properly.

Only 53 percent of 568 wedding-related businesses publicly disclosed prices and key information, according to the Fair Trade Commission's findings on Thursday. The respondents included 418 wedding venue operators and 150 wedding planning companies that coordinate ceremonies and other wedding preparations.

More specifically, 244 wedding venues and 57 wedding planning service providers complied with the disclosure requirements.

The findings suggest that 47 percent of wedding-related businesses still conceal pricing information from the public.

The Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising requires wedding-related businesses to publish details of their standard services, optional add-ons, associated costs, cancellation fees and refund policies on either their websites or the Korea Consumer Agency's disclosure platform. The law further requires these businesses to display the same information on the cover of their contracts.

Yet the review found that some businesses failed to fully comply with the rules despite making their prices available online. They either left out essential information from the front pages of their contracts or provided it only in separate documents.

The commission warned that incomplete disclosures continue to make it difficult for consumers to know the full cost of wedding services before signing a contract.

Authorities also uncovered disclosure violations at 17 businesses after launching a focused review of 50 major wedding service providers nationwide in August. The violations resulted in a combined 15.6 million won in fines. The inspection found that the companies had not adequately listed their standard services, optional add-ons and associated fees on the front pages of their contracts or through the consumer agency’s platform.

The Fair Trade Commission has also established a dedicated channel for reporting violations of wedding service disclosure rules, which has been accessible from its website since Monday as part of efforts to improve pricing transparency.

The regulator plans to continue oversight of wedding-related businesses and subject those that fall short of the disclosure requirements to additional inspections and guidance next year.

The commission said it would step up compliance checks across the wedding industry to shield couples from hidden fees and other financial losses.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]