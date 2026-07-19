Nearly half of Korean workers say parental leave remains out of reach, poll finds

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Korea opens its first Unesco World Heritage Committee in Busan with calls for peace and cooperation
At the 10-day Busan session, delegates from 196 countries will review heritage sites as Korea highlights culture’s role in fostering dialogue, solidarity and peace.
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JX member Kim Jae-joong hopes for 'warm families' in video of Adoption Day ceremony speech
The singer, who was adopted at 3 years old, said he was happy to be part of something so significant and conveyed his wish that more children find good homes.
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Unemployed college graduates in Korea hit five-year high in Q2
Government data showed 481,000 jobless college graduates in the second quarter as a tightening youth labor market and Middle East-related headwinds added pressure.
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Porch piracy outranks break-ins as top holiday worry for people living alone
An S-1 survey found Koreans living alone worry more about parcels left at their door than break-ins when they travel, highlighting growing demand for remote home monitoring.