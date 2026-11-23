Students sit in a classroom at Myeonggok High School in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, as they wait for the annual college entrance exam to begin on Nov. 19. YONHAP

Thousands have petitioned Korea's government for clearer rules to prevent AI-assisted cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT.

Nearly 3,000 people have signed a petition demanding the government take proper steps to prevent cheating on the national college entrance exam, a student-led advocacy group said Monday, amid controversy over AI-assisted cheating.

The group, composed mainly of high school and college students, said it conducted two rounds of signature campaigns starting last Monday and a total of 2,964 people had joined the petition.

Most of the signatories were students who had sat for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday amid confusion over the government's announcement of haphazard measures to prevent AI-assisted cheating.

The measures had been rolled out after the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam admitted to cheating using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI.

In the petition, the group said it demands the education ministry and relevant authorities clearly outline procedures for filing appeals and the criteria for invalidating scores in cases of cheating, among other measures.





Yonhap