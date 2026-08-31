Nearly 100,000 Koreans approved for debt adjustments in first half of year

The number of people receiving debt adjustments has continued to rise, increasing 56.1 percent over three years, from 121,095 in 2022 to 189,062 last year.

Nearly 100,000 people struggling to repay their debts received debt adjustments in the first half of this year due to persistently high interest rates and living costs, data showed on Monday.

Debt adjustments for 97,199 people were approved in the first six months of the year through programs run by the Credit Counseling & Recovery Service, according to data submitted to People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Park Sung-hoon of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee.

Their combined debt amounted to 5.74 trillion won ($4.2 billion).

The number of people receiving debt adjustments has continued to rise, increasing 56.1 percent over three years, from 121,095 in 2022 to 189,062 last year. The figure for the first half of this year alone has already surpassed 50 percent of last year’s total.

Of this year’s recipients, 85,044 were individual borrowers, and 12,155 were self-employed borrowers.

The sharpest increase was among those who had fallen behind on payments for no more than 30 days. The number of borrowers receiving debt adjustments at this early stage of delinquency more than tripled from 16,766 in 2022 to 53,551 last year. Another 27,003 received such assistance in the first half of this year.

The debt adjustment program available to borrowers depends on how long their payment has been overdue. People who are up to 30 days late can receive assistance early, while separate programs are available for those who are 31 to 89 days overdue and who are at least 90 days overdue.

Stickers advertising credit card loans are posted on a street in Seoul on April 7. NEWS1

The growing number of borrowers seeking assistance before their delinquencies become prolonged suggests that more are turning to debt adjustment sooner as they struggle with high interest rates and living costs.

The number of borrowers who had been delinquent for at least 90 days and received debt adjustments reached 55,213 in the first half of the year. The second quarter figure alone reached 30,054, the highest quarterly total in five years.

Financial difficulties are also pushing some economically vulnerable borrowers back into borrowing even after making their adjusted debt payments as agreed.

Applications for small loans available to borrowers who have consistently made payments under their debt adjustment plans reached 26,703 in the first half, totaling 78.84 billion won. In the second quarter alone, 14,893 applications totaling 47.02 billion won were filed, the highest quarterly number since 2022.

“We need fundamental relief measures that go beyond simply adjusting people’s debts and then lending them more money as an after-the-fact response,” PPP Rep. Park said.





BY KIM DA-YOUNG [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]