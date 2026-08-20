Navy to hold civil-military antiterrorism drills on eastern island

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Transport minister goes looking for the bus driver he wants to honor
Transport Minister Kim Yun-duk wants to honor an express bus driver who washed and helped change a passenger after an accident during a rainy trip.
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Tongyeong evacuation alert came too late
City officials sent a landslide evacuation text nearly two hours after a woman was buried and rescued during intense rainfall.
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Account behind Jennie clip suspended after agency's legal warning
The social media account that first posted an allegedly manipulated video of Blackpink’s Jennie was suspended after her agency announced legal action.
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New homes, lost habitats: Korea’s redevelopment puts stray cats at risk
With redevelopment projects offering no binding rescue requirements, volunteers are struggling to save thousands of cats left behind at demolition sites.