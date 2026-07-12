Navy sailor goes missing near Northern Limit Line

The sailor, who had been on a patrol mission, was found to be missing after he failed to report for duty at 8 a.m.

A Navy sailor patrolling waters near the inter-Korean maritime border went missing early on Sunday, triggering a large-scale search involving Coast Guard ships, aircraft and civilian boats.

The sailor, who had been on a patrol mission, went missing in waters about 50 kilometers (31.1 miles) east of Geojin-eup in Goseong County, Gangwon, near the Northern Limit Line in the East Sea, according to the Navy.

The Navy is reportedly conducting a joint search with the Coast Guard, using about 10 vessels and aircraft to locate the missing sailor. It has also requested fishing boats and commercial vessels operating in the area to help in the search.

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The sailor’s case was reported to North Korea through the International Merchant Ship Common Network and other channels that North Korea can also access, the Navy added.

The missing sailor holds the rank of private first class and was aboard a frigate at the time of disappearance.

The specific circumstances of the incident have not yet been determined. According to a Navy official, the sailor was confirmed to have been on the ship at around midnight that day, but their whereabouts have been unknown since then. The sailor was found to be missing after failing to report for duty at 8 a.m.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back was briefed on the incident in the morning and ordered officials to do their utmost to rescue the sailor as quickly as possible. He also called for continued close cooperation with the Coast Guard and other relevant agencies.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]