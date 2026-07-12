Navy sailor goes missing near Northern Limit Line

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About 1,000 athletes swim, then climb 123 floors in summer heat for Lotte Aquathlon — in pictures
The Lotte Aquathlon is a unique multisport event that replaces the cycling leg of a traditional triathlon with an open-water swim and vertical marathon.
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Seoul’s rising home prices redraw the map of private education
As wealth concentrates in Gangnam-area neighborhoods and other high-end hubs, cram school spending is shifting away from some traditional districts and deepening polarization across Seoul and beyond.
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Search enters third day for Yeongju man swept away in floodwaters
Authorities resumed a large-scale search with hundreds of personnel, equipment and aerial support for a 76-year-old man missing since Thursday in Yeongju.
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Investigators raid Gwangju police chief’s office in murder cover-up probe
A special police team searched senior Gwangju police offices as suspicions deepen that an officer helped conceal evidence tied to his son’s alleged killing of a high school student.