Navy plans drone carrier, nuclear submarines to counter North Korean threats

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Kyung-ryul speaks during a parliamentary audit in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong, on Oct. 20. YONHAP

South Korea’s Navy aims to deploy a manned-unmanned carrier in the early 2040s and nuclear attack submarines by the late 2030s.

The Navy said Tuesday it plans to acquire a manned and unmanned aircraft carrier and nuclear submarines to counter evolving maritime threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The Navy outlined its push during an annual parliamentary audit, vowing efforts to advance its modern warfare capabilities by incorporating AI and drone technologies.

Under its manned-unmanned teaming battle group initiative, the Navy has submitted its requirements proposal to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) to acquire the asset, with the JCS expected to finalize its decision on the acquisition plan by the end of this year.





The Navy said it aims to bring the unmanned carrier system into operational service by the early 2040s.

The manned-unmanned carrier, also known as a "drone carrier," will feature a length of 270 meters, a width of 70 meters and a displacement exceeding 30,000 tons, making it larger than the previously considered light aircraft carrier concept.

It will also be more than twice the size of the 14,000-ton Dokdo amphibious assault ship, currently the Navy's largest warship.

The platform will be designed to accommodate over 20 unmanned systems, including naval combat drones, reconnaissance and suicide unmanned aerial vehicles, and swarm-attack and mine warfare uncrewed surface vehicles, among others.

The Navy also reaffirmed plans to build the next-generation KDDX destroyers and intelligence collection ships by the early to mid-2030s. It will also push to secure ship-to-surface ballistic missiles, long-range loitering munitions, and SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors.

Under the Jang Bogo N program to build nuclear attack submarines, the Navy said it will proceed with the plan to launch the lead vessel in the mid-2030s and deploy it for operational service by the late 2030s.

The military launched the program in May under a summit agreement reached with the United States in October last year. Defense officials reportedly seek to construct at least three 8,000-ton vessels within the targeted time frame.

The submarines will run on high-assay low-enriched uranium enriched to below 20 percent, a key technical specification designed to bolster Seoul's deterrence against regional security threats, particularly those from Pyongyang.

In a separate audit session, the Air Force said it plans to relocate its T-50 trainer and TA-50 light attack jets from its air base in Gwangju to two other regional bases in North Gyeongsang and South Chungcheong.

The Gwangju air base has been designated as the site for a multibillion-dollar semiconductor cluster project, involving South Korea's chip giants, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. The Air Force is also relocating the 1st Fighter Wing by dispersing its operations to three different regions.

A military airport located inside the Gwangju base will be relocated to the adjacent Muan County.





Yonhap