Navy names 1st female commander for large amphibious transport ship

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Defense ministry launches new spy agency in overhaul
South Korea’s Defense Ministry created a new counterintelligence unit to replace the disbanded command criticized for political interference and to counter espionage, terrorism and cyber threats.
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U.S. drone nearly downed in chain-of-command breakdown: JCS
Korea’s military said a breakdown in reporting and airspace approval procedures nearly led troops to shoot down a U.S. Marine drone near the inter-Korean border.
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Navy carries out first AI-led minesweeping trial using unmanned vessels
The test near Busan was conducted to practice combining AI-supported combat missions with manned and unmanned crew operations.
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Seoul, Washington begin joint underwater search for U.S. aircraft downed in Korean War
The operations in Gangwon, involving some 40 personnel, will attempt to retrieve a fighter and transporter that went down in 1952.