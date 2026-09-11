Naval training unit set to embark on 4-month deployment, visiting several Pacific countries

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Korean arms makers expand into NATO’s east flank, $477M rocket launcher deal signed with Croatia
Hanwha’s rocket artillery deal with Croatia highlights Korea’s expanding defense partnerships across Europe’s eastern flank.
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South Korea, U.S. hold talks on North Korean WMD threats
Defense officials discussed stronger joint capabilities, biological threats and an overwhelming combined posture against Pyongyang.
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Engine shutdown caused fatal Army helicopter crash in February: Military
The Army said a misaligned engine cylinder caused the February AH-1S Cobra crash and may hasten the helicopter's retirement.
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Korea’s defense procurement chief courts European buyers at Poland arms fair
DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol met Polish and Estonian officials while supporting Korean defense exporters at MSPO 2026, Eastern Europe's biggest arms expo.