Nationwide malaria alert issued after parasite found in mosquitoes in Gyeonggi

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Institute says Ha Young's great-grandfather was collaborator but below threshold for listing
The Center for Historical Truth and Justice group says the actor’s great-grandfather collaborated with imperial Japan but did not meet the civic group's threshold for inclusion in its official dictionary.
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Number of Koreans caught in Southeast Asian crime operations more than quadruples
The total number apprehended in the first half of 2026 has already surpassed all of last year's arrests as scam networks quickly shift operations across borders.
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After fan injured by falling concrete, Pohang Steelers to relocate Korea Cup match
The team will change the venue for their round of 16 match against Jinju Citizen FC while safety inspections begin at the 36-year-old Pohang Steel Yard stadium.
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Marine found dead from apparent gunshot wound was in charge of firearm management, branch says
The Marine Corps said the late sergeant first class had taken a K1 rifle and ammunition undetected.