National team shooter under police investigation after allegedly keeping excessive ammo in car

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Korea launches reporting center to combat fake K-brands overseas
A new government system lets people flag suspected counterfeit Korean products overseas while also alerting companies to trademark copycats abroad.
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Hankook & Company's Cho Hyun-bum to be released on parole Thursday
The company's chairman will be released about a month early after the Supreme Court upheld his two-year sentence for embezzlement and breach of trust.
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Woman who forced stepdaughters to eat urine and feces gets 7 years for abuse
A Cheongju court sentenced a woman to prison after finding she repeatedly abused her two stepdaughters for almost a decade, including not allowing them to bathe and forcing them to eat excrement.
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Government abruptly delays health insurance premium hike announcement
Seoul postponed an announcement on higher national health insurance premiums amid concerns of backlash over rising household financial burdens.