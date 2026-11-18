Traffic police officers attach signs to motorbikes that will be deployed for special traffic management around test sites on the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency's traffic patrol unit in Giheung District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 17, two days before the exam. NEWS1

An emergency contact system will be activated, while officers will escort test papers and answer sheets and manage safety and traffic around exam sites.

Police will raise their alert level to guard against unexpected incidents during the country's annual national college entrance exam, officials said Wednesday.

The National Police Agency said the heightened alert will take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and remain in place until further notice to ensure the smooth administration of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

The move comes amid growing concerns over potential cheating using AI in the wake of revelations that the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam cheated using a miniature camera.

During the alert period, police commanders and staff officers will remain at their assigned posts, while all officers will maintain an emergency contact system to respond immediately to any unexpected incidents.

Police will also deploy officers to escort test papers and answer sheets, manage safety at exam venues and control traffic around testing sites.

"We will take immediate action and deal sternly with any acts that heighten anxiety among test-takers and parents and incite social confusion," a police official said.





Yonhap