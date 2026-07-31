National crackdown on drugs to run through October

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Higher incomes, rising housing prices drive tax revenue up by 5.5 trillion won in June
Wage hikes and home sales created a marked increase over last year's numbers, with a major jump in the securities transaction tax also playing a key role.
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PPP launches filibuster over DP-led bill to strip prosecutors of investigative powers
The opposition moved to delay a ruling party-backed amendment that would weaken prosecutorial authority and add grounds to dismiss indictments.
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Lee's approval rating hits lowest since inauguration at 53%
The president's favorability fell 2 percentage points in a week, with a majority of respondents viewing his administration's handling of housing policy poorly.
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PPP calls prosecution bill a 'legislative outrage' as it heads for floor vote
The People Power Party condemned the Democratic Party’s move to curb prosecutors’ supplementary investigation powers and vowed procedural resistance ahead of a plenary vote.