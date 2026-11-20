A bill on the recognition and benefits of people who contributed to Korea's democratization movement passes during a plenary session of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 20. NEWS1

The bill extends state recognition and welfare support to eligible victims of the 1979 Busan-Masan protests and the June 10 democracy uprising in 1987.

The National Assembly passed a bill Friday calling for official recognition and welfare benefits for more victims of crackdowns on pro-democracy movements, marking the first time in 26 years such a bill moved past the parliament.

The Democratic Merit Act, proposed and largely pushed through by the ruling Democratic Party (DP), aims to recognize those who were killed, went missing or suffered injuries during Korea's pro-democracy movements, including the 1979 Busan-Masan protests and the June 10 democracy uprising in 1987.

Under current law, only those involved in the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement in 1980 and the April 19 democratic uprising in 1960 have been subject to official recognition by the government.

The new bill, if enacted, will enable individuals involved in two other pro-democracy movements — the 1979 Busan-Masan protests and the June 10 democracy uprising in 1987 — to be granted official recognition and state benefits.

The existing law spells out extensive compensations ranging from monthly subsidies and education fees to employment benefits for individuals involved in the 1960 and 1980 movements.

The new bill focuses on medical and welfare support while excluding other benefits that may appear to be favors.

The veterans ministry estimates that as many as 635 people may be eligible for state recognition and benefits under the new bill, which will take effect six months after it is promulgated.

A similar bill previously passed the National Assembly in 2024 but was scrapped after then-President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto power.

It marks the first time that a bill extending recognition and benefits to victims of pro-democracy movements has been passed by the National Assembly since 2000.





Yonhap