National Assembly opens amid budget and reform battles

Members of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts from both the governing and opposition parties attend a full committee meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 24. YONHAP

The National Assembly convened a regular session Tuesday, with heated clashes expected between the ruling and opposition parties over next year's budget and key legislative issues.

During the 100-day session, which runs through Dec. 9, lawmakers are expected to wrangle over the government's 821 trillion won ($595 billion) budget proposal for next year and confirmation hearings for six minister nominees recently picked by President Lee Jae Myung.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik called on lawmakers to make improving people's livelihoods their top priority, saying the country's economic growth driven by a semiconductor boom has yet to be felt by the people in their daily lives.

"The first, second and third priorities are all people's livelihoods," Cho said in his opening address during a plenary session.

Cho also cited AI, advanced technologies, youth, the climate crisis and peace on the Korean Peninsula as key agenda items for the country's future.

"A one-year delay in legislation creates a 10-year gap," he said, urging the rival parties to swiftly handle bills related to semiconductors and AI.

A number of contentious bills are likely to take center stage during the regular session, including a proposal to use parts of Yongsan Park in central Seoul for housing development and judicial reform bills.

The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party are scheduled to give policy speeches Monday and Tuesday, respectively, followed by four days of interpellation sessions, to be attended by the heads of government ministries and key state offices, on politics, diplomacy, security and other issues.

The confirmation hearings for six minister nominees are expected to take place later this month, another potential source of partisan wrangling. The DP has vowed to complete the hearings before the Chuseok holiday, which starts Sept. 24 this year.

Starting Oct. 6, parliament will conduct a three-week audit of government offices.

The unicameral parliament opens its regular session on Sept. 1 every year for a 100-day run.





Yonhap