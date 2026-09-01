National Assembly opens amid budget and reform battles

Read more
-
Science Ministry seeks nearly 30 trillion won for record AI-focused budget
South Korea's Science Ministry has proposed a record 29.6 trillion won budget for 2027, prioritizing AI, semiconductors and future growth technologies.
-
Policy chief Kim Yong-beom exits amid policy controversies, Lee's declining approval ratings
The presidential chief of staff stepped down just days after a Cabinet reshuffle, following sharp criticism over his role in leveraged ETFs and housing policies.
-
Presidential policy chief Kim Yong-beom resigns
The presidential chief of staff for policy resigned after about 15 months in the Lee Jae Myung administration, amid controversy over single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
-
Lee to preside over Cabinet meeting on 2027 government budget proposal
President Lee Jae Myung is set to approve a budget proposal exceeding 800 million won ($584.1 billion) before its submission to the National Assembly.