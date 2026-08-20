National Assembly cuts fast-track bill review period from 330 to 90 days

Read more
-
Korea defends Network Act in letter to U.S. lawmakers
Korea’s media watchdog told Republican House members that the revised law targets digital harms equally across domestic and foreign platforms.
-
Hackers breach private certification firm, reportedly expose data of Blue House employee
Police are investigating a private company breach that leaked a senior presidential official’s personal information, in addition to separate attacks suspected to be from North Korean hacker group Lazarus.
-
Shincheonji apologizes over mass PPP sign-ups amid investigation
The church’s acting secretary general pledged political neutrality going forward, but did not directly address the ongoing criminal probe.
-
'Propofol 2.0' turns up in vape cartridges in $860,000 drug bust
Seoul police detained 32 suspects after uncovering an etomidate smuggling network packaging the newly designated narcotic in vape cartridges.