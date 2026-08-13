Nation mobilizes as drought grips southeast

A fire truck sprays water from a hose into a farmland in Miryang, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 13. YONHAP

Fire trucks and military vehicles are delivering water as all 18 municipalities in South Gyeongsang enter drought stages.

Firefighting water tankers and military vehicles from across the nation were mobilized Thursday to supply water to South Gyeongsang as a deepening drought grips the nation's southeast.

Fire authorities deployed 200 water tankers and some 400 personnel nationwide to deliver water to the province under a national firefighting mobilization order issued Tuesday, according to the South Gyeongsang firefighting headquarters.

An additional 14 vehicles from the Army, Air Force, Navy and the forestry service joined the effort to supply water to farms and households across the drought-hit area.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, fire authorities had delivered nearly 4,770 tons of water to the province.

The situation has escalated as all 18 municipalities in South Gyeongsang officially entered drought stages Thursday. Hamyang County, which had been the sole unaffected area, was placed under a drought watch.

The average water storage rate of the province's 18 municipalities currently stands at 32.8 percent, far below the long-term average of 70.8 percent.

It marks the second time a nationwide firefighting mobilization order has been issued to combat a drought. It was first issued in August last year for the eastern coastal city of Gangneung.





Yonhap