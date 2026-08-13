Nation mobilizes as drought grips southeast

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Gov't targets 230,000 more capital-area homes as Seoul prices stay stubbornly high
The plan would speed public land development, ease some greenbelt restrictions and support private projects to expand housing supply.
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Gov’t to honor 282 late independence fighters with state awards to mark Liberation Day
Korea will confer medals and awards on 283 individuals for their roles in the resistance against Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.
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An Jung-geun’s final prison calligraphy returns home before Liberation Day
The newly repatriated inscription, written days before An’s 1910 execution, reflects his anguish over international law’s failure against military power.
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Paju launches Korea's first direct public renewable energy supply system
The country’s first public solar plant will provide low-cost electricity directly to seven local SMEs under 30-year contracts.