Musical actor Nam Kyung-joo granted jury trial in sexual assault case

A Seoul court set a two-day November jury trial over allegations that Nam sexually assaulted a student while in a position of authority.

Veteran musical actor Nam Kyung-joo will face a jury trial in November over allegations that he sexually assaulted a student, the Seoul Central District Court said Wednesday.

“The jury trial for Nam’s case will take place over two days, Nov. 27 and 30,” the court said during the first pretrial hearing on Wednesday.

Although jury trials are not the norm in Korea, defendants may request them.

In a jury trial, ordinary Koreans can participate as jurors in criminal cases and offer opinions on whether a defendant is guilty and, if so, what sentence should be imposed. Their verdicts are advisory and are not binding on the court.

Nam allegedly sexually assaulted a female student of his at an undisclosed place in Seocho District, southern Seoul, in December last year. He was accused of exploiting his position of power over her.

Hongik University, where Nam had served as an associate professor of musical theater, relieved him of his duties in March.

"The main issue is whether the defendant was in a supervisory relationship over the alleged victim," Nam's defense team said. "The defendant and his attorneys want to have a jury panel weigh the case."

An attorney for the alleged victim opposed holding the case as a jury trial.

“In sexual violence cases, the victim’s wishes deserve as much consideration as the defendant’s right to a jury trial,” the attorney said.

Yet the court sided with Nam’s team.

“As the alleged victim’s attorney noted, jury trials have structural limitations that make it difficult to protect victims fully,” the court said. “But the case could also have lifelong consequences for the defendant, so we have decided to grant the defense’s request and proceed with a jury trial.”

Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 27 YONHAP

On Nov. 27, the first day of the trial, the court will confirm Nam's identity and hear the prosecution's opening statement. It will then examine evidence, including closed-circuit television footage and audio recordings, and hear testimony from five witnesses called by the defense.

On Nov. 30, the second day, the alleged victim and Nam will testify. Prosecutors will then make their sentencing recommendation, and the defense will deliver its closing argument before the court hands down its verdict.

“Because jurors hear a jury trial, how each side makes its case to the jury panel will be crucial,” the court said.

“We plan to give both sides considerable latitude in how they present their cases, as long as they do not insult, attack or threaten the other side,” the court said. “We would even allow the defendant to draw on his background and perform a musical [in a courtroom] if he wanted to. The same goes for the alleged victim.”

Previously, Nam's defense asked prosecutors to refer the case to criminal mediation to reach a settlement with the victim. However, the bid was turned down as the victim refused to do so.

Nam debuted in 1982 in the play "Woyzeck" (1982). He is best known for his roles in "Wicked" (2013) and "Evita" (2006). He most recently performed in "Hidden Love" (2025).





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



