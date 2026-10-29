Mummified body found in Seoul identified as Chinese man, police say

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Pansori master faces arrest over 220 million won in teacher hiring bribes
Former National Traditional Arts Middle and High School principal Wang Ki-cheol faces a possible arrest over allegations he accepted 220 million won in bribes for teacher hiring.
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Police send 11 to prosecutors over $3.8 million fake luxury goods ring
Police say the group imported counterfeit Louis Vuitton and Chanel goods from China and sold them through online platforms and Seoul retailers.
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Gov't pushes up Saemangeum project completion date to 2035 with smaller, public-led plan
The master plan for the project, which involves building the world's longest seawall and reclaiming tidal flats off the coast of North Jeolla, has been revised to reduce the area to be reclaimed by 29.5 percent.
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AI smart-glasses exam cheating could bring criminal charges and multiyear retest bans, Education Ministry warns
The Education Ministry will deploy device specialists at every CSAT site and seek tougher penalties for students caught using smart glasses.