Mukbang YouTuber apologizes and pulls video over 20 in-flight meal orders

Mukbang YouTuber Yuno orders two instant noodle during a first class flight in a video uploaded on the video platform that was later removed. SCREEN CAPTURE

Content creator Yuno apologized and removed the video after facing backlash over concerns that he burdened the cabin crew.

A mukbang (eating show) YouTuber apologized and took down a video of him ordering in-flight meals and snacks nearly 20 times in first class to film content.

In the video, a man going by the handle Yuno ordered seven bowls of ramyeon, salad, bread, fruit, a sandwich, cheese and tiramisu. The video, which was pulled as of Thursday, drew complaints that the constant requests burdened the flight attendants and inconvenienced other passengers sharing the cabin.

"I'm very sorry that the in-flight meal video I posted today caused discomfort to many people," he said in a long apology on his YouTube channel on Wednesday. "I think I also caused discomfort by making the thumbnail and the content look more sensational."





Yuno founded his YouTube channel in 2015 and currently has 785,000 subscribers and 883 videos as of Thursday.

"I was only focused on the idea of making new content," he continued. "I made an easy assumption that if I asked the flight attendants for their understanding when I boarded and they said it was fine, then it would be okay."

"I did not think enough about how asking for so many in-flight meals could burden the flight attendants and inconvenience the other passengers in the same space," he added. "That was a lapse in judgment."

The content creator also thanked the cabin crew.

"Even though my repeated, unreasonable requests must have been hard on them, they stayed kind and smiling until I got off, and I'm grateful for that," he said. "I feel even sorrier because I think I leaned too much on their kindness."

"Looking back, it really was too much," he said. "It was my first time in such a good seat, and in my excitement, I rationalized what I was doing, telling myself one more time would not hurt."

Yuno also disputed the impression that he had ordered food without pause. "Some accounts are portraying it as if I kept asking for food throughout the flight, so I want to state the facts," he said. "The filming took place over about two hours and 10 minutes, split into three sessions during the roughly 15-hour flight, at meal times and after I woke up."





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]