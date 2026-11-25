A nationwide survey found that frequent exposure to mukbang and food advertising is linked to higher daily sweet-snack consumption and growing calls for health labels.

An office worker has taken to buying gummy sweets, such as so-called Swedish candies, after watching videos about trendy freezer-frozen gummies.

“When I come across mukbang [eating broadcasts] on YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels, as I often do, I get curious about what the food tastes like and end up buying it,” the office worker said.

Like the office worker, nearly eight in 10 adults believe that mukbang or food advertisements they routinely encounter affect their eating habits and health, a survey showed Wednesday.

The survey, commissioned by Seoul National University’s Health Culture Initiative and conducted by Hankook Research from Sept. 4 to 18, polled 1,022 adults aged 20 and older nationwide on their media exposure and perceptions of health policies.

The Health Culture Initiative identified four types of media content that could influence health habits — food advertisements, mukbang, alcohol advertisements and smoking scenes — and asked respondents how much each affected their health habits.

Food advertisements were the most frequently encountered content over the preceding week, at 79.9 percent of respondents. It was followed by mukbang at 69.4 percent, alcohol advertisements at 52.1 percent and scenes depicting smoking at 33.6 percent.

Mukbang topped the list of content that respondents believed affected their health habits at 71.4 percent, followed by food advertisements at 68.9 percent, alcohol advertisements at 47.7 percent and smoking scenes at 43.1 percent. A total of 78.3 percent of respondents said either mukbang or food advertisements, or both, affected their health habits.

The frequency of sweet snack consumption also varied depending on how often respondents watched mukbang.

Among those who said they had “never” watched mukbang over the preceding week, 54.9 percent ate sweet snacks at least once a day. The figure rose to 59.7 percent among those who had “rarely” watched such content, 65.7 percent among those who had watched it “quite often” and 68.4 percent among those who had watched it “all the time.”

Visitors browse candy at a consumer goods fair at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on May 14. NEWS1

The more frequently respondents watched mukbang, the more likely they were to consume sweet snacks daily, with a 13.5-percentage-point gap between those who watched such content all the time and those who never did.

Opinions were divided, however, on whether mukbang and food advertisements should be regulated.

More than 70 percent of respondents supported restrictions on smoking scenes and alcohol advertisements, at 78.1 percent and 72 percent, respectively. In contrast, only about half backed restrictions on mukbang and food advertisements, at 53 percent and 49.6 percent, respectively.

Support for regulating mukbang was particularly low among younger adults, with just 30.4 percent of those in their 20s and 33.5 percent of those in their 30s in favor — roughly half the 62 percent among those aged 40 and older.

The Health Culture Initiative proposed introducing a levy on excessive sugar use and adopting a “clean health label” system.

Under the proposed labeling system, restaurants, cafes, convenience stores and bakeries that offer menu items with reduced sugar and sodium content would receive a certification mark. A total of 63.6 percent of respondents supported introducing the system.

Research overseas has also suggested that nutrition labels can help consumers make healthier food choices.

Multi-High-In nutrition labels, which explicitly identify individual nutrients present in high amounts, such as sugar and sodium, were the most effective at helping consumers choose healthier foods and quickly understand nutritional information, according to a large-scale clinical trial conducted in the United States and published in the international medical journal The Lancet in April.

“There is a need to consider introducing warning messages or labels that allow consumers to quickly and easily recognize the harmful effects of mukbang and food advertisements,” Yun Young-ho, head of the Health Culture Initiative and a professor at Seoul National University’s College of Medicine, said.





BY CHAE HYE-SEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]