Muan air base decision clears path for Gwangju’s vast semiconductor cluster

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Army unveils new drone and robot tactics demonstration unit
The new unit will test unmanned combat systems and train front-line forces as the Army adapts to changing warfare and demographic decline.
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Why Korea’s suicide drone, far pricier than a Shahed, crashed seconds after launch
Korea's defense agency says a launcher door defect, not the aircraft, caused a Korean-built loitering munition to crash during a sea trial.
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South Korea, U.S. and Japan to hold Freedom Edge military drills in September
The trilateral exercise is set to take place from Sept. 7 to 11 in international waters east and south of Jeju Island.
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Navy to test P-3CKs after fatal crash
The Navy will begin test and training flights next month as it moves toward resuming P-3CK patrol missions grounded after a 2025 crash that killed four officers.