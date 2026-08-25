Mother’s life sentence cut to 35 years in fatal infant abuse case

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Audit finds that Incheon Regional Tax Office mishandled more than $37 million in taxes
The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea uncovered 30 cases of unlawful or improper practices involving 52.1 billion won ($37.6 million) in taxes, for which authorities then had to collect an additional 50 billion won and refund 2.1 billion won.
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Two Paichai baseball players behind ‘Starbucks’ chant quit team
The pair informed the school of their decision to leave the team following a severe public reaction to their conduct during a game against a Gwangju school.
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Operator of 540,000-user porn site faces seven-year prison term
The website, launched in 2022, allowed users to share covertly filmed videos of acquaintances or romantic partners and download other users' illegally filmed content using points bought with real money.
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Hyundai Motor wage talks end in tentative deal as attention turns to Kia
The agreement includes higher base pay, bonuses and new hiring, while Kia workers prepare possible strikes over their own demands.