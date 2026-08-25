Mother’s life sentence cut to 35 years in fatal infant abuse case

Members of a civic group formed in response to the fatal abuse of a 4-month-old child hold a memorial rally in front of the Gwangju High Court on Aug. 25. NEWS1

A Gwangju appeals court ruled that the mother did not appear to have carefully planned the killing of her 4-month-old son, whose abuse had sparked national outrage.

A mother sentenced to life in prison for fatally abusing her 4-month-old son had her sentence reduced to 35 years on appeal.

The Gwangju High Court on Tuesday overturned the life sentence handed down by a lower court and sentenced the child’s mother to 35 years in prison. The defendant was convicted on charges of killing a child through abuse under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Child Abuse Crimes.

The court explained that it "cannot be deemed that she carefully planned out the crime" beforehand.

The convict argued that life in prison was too harsh and that she did not intend to kill her son.

During her first trial, she admitted to abusing the child but denied intending to kill him. The lower court nevertheless found her guilty of killing the child through abuse and sentenced her to life in prison

The defendant was arrested at their home in Yeosu, South Jeolla, at 11:43 a.m. on Oct. 22 last year on charges of repeatedly assaulting her four-month-old son and leaving him in a baby bathtub with the water running. The child died from multiple fractures and bleeding.

Members of a civic group formed in response to the fatal abuse of a 4-month-old child hold a memorial rally in front of the Gwangju High Court on July 7. NEWS1

Investigators found that the child’s mother had abused the child on 19 occasions beginning Aug. 24 of the same year. The child's body showed numerous bruises and internal bleeding, including approximately 500 milliliters (17 fluid ounces) of blood in his abdominal cavity.

The case became widely known as the "Haedeun case" after SBS aired portions of home surveillance footage showing the abuse on its investigative program "Unanswered Questions" (1992-). The footage sparked widespread public outrage.

The defendant's husband, who was also tried on charges of failing to stop the abuse, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison — the same sentence he received in the first trial. He was also accused of threatening to sue a witness in the case.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]