The Korean flag, right, and flag for the National Police Agency are seen in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Oct. 2. NEWS1

A woman in her 30s faces murder and corpse abandonment charges after her newborn was found in a clothing donation bin.

A woman in her 30s accused of killing her newborn baby and dumping the body in a clothing donation bin at an apartment complex in Hanam, Gyeonggi, has been referred to prosecutors.

The woman had been referred to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office in custody on charges of murder and abandonment of a corpse, according to the Hanam Police Station on Wednesday.

Police received a report at around 3:16 p.m. on Nov. 18 from a person who discovered the body of a baby boy in a clothing donation bin at an apartment complex in Hanam’s Misa district.

After reviewing surveillance camera footage from the surrounding area, police identified the woman as the baby’s biological mother and arrested her at her residence in Gwangju at around 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Police initially booked the woman on suspicion of abandoning a corpse but added a murder charge after receiving a preliminary verbal assessment from the National Forensic Service that the baby’s body showed signs of fractures and bleeding. She was placed in detention on Friday.

Although police have yet to receive the final autopsy results from the forensic agency, investigators determined that there was sufficient evidence to substantiate the murder charge based on statements obtained during the investigation. The exact time of the baby’s death has yet to be established.

Police also investigated whether the baby’s biological father or members of the woman’s family were involved but concluded the investigation after determining that the woman was the sole suspect.





BY JUNG SI-NAE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]