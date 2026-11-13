Mother detained after son with disability dies in suspected abuse in Cheonan

Police tape is seen at the entrance to an apartment in Dujeong-dong, Cheonan, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 12. YONHAP

The case exposed gaps in Cheonan’s post-abuse safety checks, as the family was not covered by welfare or monitoring systems.

Police plan to seek an arrest warrant for a woman who was detained Thursday on suspicion of abusing her 15-year-old son who had a severe developmental disability, to death in Cheonan, South Chungcheong.

It is the second death of a child with a developmental disability from suspected abuse in the city in three months. Cheonan strengthened its safety checks after the earlier case, but the family in the latest case was not among those checked.

The Chungnam Provincial Police Agency took the woman into custody without a warrant around 10 a.m. on charges of child abuse resulting in death. The boy died at their apartment in Dujeong-dong, Seobuk District.

The suspect called 119 around 8:27 a.m. Thursday, saying “my son is not breathing,” according to police. Paramedics found the boy unconscious and performed CPR on the way to the hospital, but he died.

The woman told police that she had “lived with her son for a week while keeping him tied up inside the home with duct tape and other materials.” She had brought him home from a residential facility for people with disabilities, where he struggled to adjust because of violent behavior, police said.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the boy’s death and whether he was abused or neglected, and are also questioning other family members. They have asked the National Forensic Service to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“We plan to seek an arrest warrant for her by Saturday morning at the latest, once the investigation is complete,” a police official said.

A 62-year-old female pastor accused of child abuse resulting in the death of an 11-year-old child is transferred from the a police station in Cheonan, South Chungcheong, to prosecutors on Nov. 14. NEWS1

In August, an 11-year-old with a developmental disability who lived at a church in Cheonan died after being taken to a hospital with a high fever and reduced consciousness after he was tied to a bed for 38 hours. The victim's grandmother and the church’s pastor were detained and indicted on charges of child abuse resulting in death.

After that case, Cheonan conducted a full inspection with police and child protection agencies of 839 households where abused children were being raised by third parties, such as relatives or acquaintances. It also separately checked on children in welfare-recipient households who lived with someone other than a parent or grandparent. The Cheonan Office of Education also looked into children whose school enrollment had been deferred or waived.

But the checks appear to have left gaps. The 11-year-old victim's household was not covered by the inspections because he had no history of abuse reports and did not receive welfare benefits such as a disability allowance, according to the city.

“[The boy] was reported for the first time in this case and was not eligible for welfare benefits,” a city official said. “It was not a household that was being managed within the city’s welfare system.”





BY KIM BANG-HYUN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]