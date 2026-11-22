The words "AI Artificial Intelligence" and a keyboard are shown in this illustration created on Oct. 19. REUTERS/YONHAP

A survey found that more than half of Korean office workers worry photos shared on company platforms could be exploited for AI-driven sexual crimes.

More than half of Korean office workers fear that photos of themselves posted on company intranets or messengers could be used in AI-driven sex crimes such as deepfakes, a survey showed Sunday.

Gapjil 119, a civic group that advocates for workers' rights, released the results of its survey on perceptions of how AI is deepening gender-based violence and gender discrimination. Pollster Global Research conducted the survey for the group among 1,000 workers 19 and older from Aug. 1 to 7.

According to the survey, 53.1 percent of respondents said they feel anxious that photos of themselves posted on company intranets, messengers and social media profiles could be used in sex crimes that exploit AI.

Among women, 58.2 percent said they felt anxious, compared to 49 percent of men, a gap of 9.2 percentage points.

Only 11.6 percent said their company had rules to prevent and respond to AI-driven sex crimes. Another 48.6 percent said their company had no such rules, and 39.8 percent said they did not know. That means about nine in 10 workers, or 88.4 percent, either work at companies without such rules or are unaware whether any exist.

Asked what measures companies need, the largest share of respondents, 29.2 percent, chose stronger internal security rules. Next, at 28.8 percent, was adopting employment rules that define digital sex crimes, set zero-tolerance disciplinary standards and lay out reporting and response procedures.

Respondents also expressed concern that the spread of AI could lead to gender discrimination in hiring, promotions and job security. Some 38.8 percent agreed that AI automation would first replace jobs in fields where many women work, raising women's risk of unemployment.

Another 36.8 percent agreed that AI hiring programs would reject more female applicants because they learn from past hiring records that favored men.

To prevent such problems, the largest share of respondents, 42.9 percent, said companies should fully disclose specific evaluation criteria and details to employees when using AI algorithms. Another 40.4 percent said companies should regularly check AI hiring and personnel systems for gender bias and make the results public.

"AI is developing rapidly, and digital sex crimes and gender discrimination that exploit it are seeping into workers' daily lives even faster," said Kim Ja-yeon, a certified labor attorney at Gapjil 119. "Strong and pre-emptive measures by companies and the government are needed to create a safe working environment."





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



