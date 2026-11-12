Morning temperatures forecast to plunge into negative territory on college admissions test day

Commuters bundled against an early winter chill wait for buses in central Seoul on Nov. 9. NEWS1

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the mercury is expected to drop to minus 1 degree Celsius (30 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul on Nov. 19.

Seoul’s morning temperature is forecast to fall to minus 1 degree Celsius (30 degrees Fahrenheit) on Nov. 19, when students sit for the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

It would be the first time since 2020 that Seoul has recorded a subzero morning on the day of the annual college entrance exam. The CSAT was postponed and was held in December that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rain is expected across the country from Friday through Sunday morning, followed by another round of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Thursday.

Temperatures are then expected to plunge as cold air moves in from the northwest.

Seoul’s morning low is forecast to fall from 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 4 degrees on Wednesday and minus 1 degrees Celsius on Nov. 19. Daytime highs are expected to drop from 12 degrees Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius and then 5 degrees Celsius over the same period.

Even among CSATs held in November, this year's would be the first subzero morning since 2019.

Strong northwesterly winds are also expected to produce rough seas around the country on Tuesday and Wednesday. Students living on islands who need to travel by ferry are advised to check transportation conditions in advance.

The forecast around the exam date remains highly uncertain, however. Weather models are showing unusually large differences in the expected strength and path of the approaching low-pressure system.

The KMA plans to hold a regular briefing on Tuesday on weather conditions expected for the CSAT.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]