More than sixty percent of Koreans think prosecution should have investigative rights

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Japanese influencer dies by apparent suicide while livestreaming in Seoul
A Japanese national in her 20s with more than 80,000 TikTok followers was found dead at her Seoul officetel after an apparent suicide broadcast live on social media.
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Death toll from heat wave rises to 21
As Seoul braces for temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit), more than 2,400 people have already visited emergency rooms and more than 20 have died.
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Court issues fines for abusive comments about G-Dragon
Several people who posted or spread abusive comments online about K-pop singer G-Dragon were fined after his agency filed more than 100 defamation complaints.
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Oh presses Blue House on housing supply, but ends lunch without agreement
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon urged the presidential office to ease building rules and rethink Yongsan housing plans, but the two sides left a lunch meeting without finding common ground.