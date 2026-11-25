A dress shop at a wedding hall in Seoul is shown at a wedding shop on Aug. 17. More than half of Koreans in their 30s had never married as of Nov. 1, 2025, according to census sample results the Ministry of Data and Statistics released on Nov. 24. YONHAP

Census data show the never-married share surpassed 50 percent for the first time, while 174,000 unmarried couples were living together.

More than half of Koreans in their 30s have never married, according to the latest census data. Households of unmarried couples living together also topped 170,000.

The never-married share among people in their 30s reached 53.1 percent last year, the first time it has passed half in the census sample survey, the Ministry of Data and Statistics said Tuesday.

The sample survey, which the ministry conducts every five years as part of the Population and Housing Census, covered 20 percent of households nationwide as of Nov. 1 last year.

The share stood at 13.4 percent in 2000 and climbed steadily to 29.2 percent in 2010, 36.3 percent in 2015 and 42.5 percent in 2020. The 10.6 percentage point rise over the past five years was the largest since 2000.

Among men in their 30s, the never-married share jumped from 19.2 percent in 2000 to 61.1 percent last year. Among women, it went from 7.5 percent to 44.3 percent.

Many never-married Koreans in their 30s still want to marry. In a question the census asked for the first time, 64.5 percent of them said they plan or intend to marry.

The census also counted households of unmarried couples living together for the first time. There were 174,000 such households, or 0.8 percent of all general households.

Nonfamily households, made up of people who are not related to one another and including the cohabiting couples, numbered 361,000, up 77.2 percent from 204,000 five years earlier.

Couples browse wedding dresses on display at a wedding fair at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 6, 2025. NEWS1

Korea's rental market is also shifting faster toward monthly rent. Households paying monthly rent with a deposit numbered 5.43 million last year, up 1.04 million, or 23.7 percent, from 4.39 million in 2020. Their share of all households rose from 21 percent to 24.1 percent over the same period. About one in four households now rents that way.

Households on jeonse (lump-sum deposit) leases fell by 254,000, or 7.8 percent, over the five years to 3 million. Their share dropped from 15.5 percent to 13.3 percent. The ministry attributed the decline to the burden of raising money for jeonse and to jeonse fraud, in which tenants lose their deposits, among other factors.

Seoul had the highest share of households paying monthly rent in the country at 33.7 percent, and another 21.7 percent of its households were on jeonse. More than half of the capital's households rent their homes.

Koreans with a religion numbered 17.16 million last year, down 4.4 million, or 20.4 percent, from 21.55 million in 2015, the previous time the census asked about religion. Their share of the Korean population fell from 53.1 percent in 2005 to 43.9 percent in 2015 and 34.8 percent last year. Protestants made up 17.1 percent of the population, Buddhists 10.5 percent and Catholics 6.7 percent.

The ministry also measured, for the first time, the burden of caring for family members as the population ages. Last year, 2.77 million people aged 9 or older, or 6 percent, regularly cared without pay for a family member or relative struggling with illness, old age or disability. Of them, 349,000, or 12.6 percent, spent 50 hours or more a week on care.

Meanwhile, 1.73 million people needed care because of physical or mental health problems, but 10.5 percent received none.



BY AHN HYO-SEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



