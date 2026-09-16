More than 3,100 died waiting for organ transplants last year

Pamphlets about organ donation are seen on a table in a file photo. LOVE ORGAN DONATION MOVEMENT

A growing number of patients are dying while waiting for organ transplants, with an average of 8.6 people losing their lives each day in 2025.

A total of 3,152 patients died while awaiting organ transplants in 2025, up 27.1 percent from 2,480 in 2021, data submitted by the National Institute of Organ, Tissue and Blood Management to People Power Party Rep. Baek Jong-hean showed Wednesday.

The number rose to 2,919 in 2022 before edging down to 2,909 in 2023. The figure rose to 3,096 in 2024 to surpass 3,000 for the first time and continued to rise.

Last year's deaths translate to an average of about 8.6 per day.

Patients waiting for kidney transplants accounted for the largest number of deaths last year at 1,739, which is 55.2 percent of the total. Another 1,061 patients, or 33.7 percent, died while awaiting liver transplants.

While the number of patients awaiting transplants is rising, the number of organ donors is declining.

There were 46,550 patients on organ transplant waiting lists in 2025, up 18.6 percent from 39,261 in 2021. The number of brain-dead organ donors fell 16.3 percent from 442 to 370 over the same period.

“Organ transplantation is a treatment that gives patients a new and healthier life, but countless patients are now dying after waiting indefinitely for an organ,” Rep. Baek said. “The government should go beyond simply improving public awareness of organ donation and come up with substantive measures to increase donations, including identifying potential donors and strengthening systems that connect medical institutions with organ donation programs.”





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]