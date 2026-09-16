More than 3,100 died waiting for organ transplants last year

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Christian broadcaster ready to set up Pyongyang station if North Korea opens
The Far East Broadcasting Company says it has staff and funding ready to launch missionary broadcasts if North Korea opens up.
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$51 million Yeosu island fair under fire after ‘boat’ made from truck goes viral
A viral video of a truck draped as a boat has raised questions about production standards at Yeosu's $51 million World Island Fair.
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Student missing after six rescued from Hantan River
Police and fire authorities are searching for a middle school student who went missing after seven students entered the Hantan River in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi.
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Sunfull Foundation urges action as AI deepfakes fuel online abuse
Lawmakers, educators and diplomats called for stronger measures against deepfakes, hate speech and cyberbullying at the foundation's anniversary event in Seoul.