More than 100 foreign fugitives hiding in Korea, police data shows

The logo of the Korean National Police Agency is seen inside the agency building in western Seoul on Aug. 4. YONHAP

Police data shows fraud suspects make up the largest share as Korea expands efforts to locate and repatriate international fugitives.

More than 100 foreign nationals wanted for crimes overseas are currently hiding in Korea, data showed Tuesday.

As of Aug. 12, 110 foreign fugitives were residing in the country, according to data provided by the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) to Rep. Kim Jun-hwan of the ruling Democratic Party.

By nationality, Chinese criminals placed on Interpol's notice numbered 40, accounting for the largest share at 36 percent, followed by Uzbekistan at 19 and Mongolia at 17.

Fraud was the most common offense, with 47 cases. "Other" crimes, including kidnapping, confinement and sex trafficking, followed with 29 cases. The remaining types of offenses involved drugs, theft, traffic law violations and assault.

To tackle international fugitives, the KNPA expanded its dedicated work force from 22 to 64 personnel this year, nearly doubling foreign fugitive repatriations from 13 last year to 24 between January and August this year.

Police said the strengthened international cooperation has also led to an increase in arrests of Korean criminals who have fled overseas.

For example, Chinese authorities repatriated 192 Korean fugitives last year, according to the data.





Yonhap