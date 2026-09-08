More than 100 foreign fugitives hiding in Korea, police data shows

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Court fines woman 6 million won after stalking actor Hwang Jung-min
The Uijeongbu District Court ordered a 40-hour anti-stalking program after finding her repeated messages caused the actor anxiety and fear.
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Artist Nancy Lang booked for drunk driving in Seoul
Artist and television personality Nancy Lang was booked after police said her blood alcohol level exceeded the license-revocation threshold.
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Busan's Gwangalli drone show partners with Pokémon, BTS and Spider-Man for free
Through the collaboration, companies can publicize their events without spending on advertising, and the district can secure globally recognizable content as show material without paying licensing fees.
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Police case mishandling probes surge, penalties rare
More than 350 officers have faced investigations or discipline since 2021, but nearly 78 percent received only warnings, cautions or no action.