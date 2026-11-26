Smoke and flames rise from a plastic products factory in the Namdong National Industrial Complex in Incheon on Nov. 26. NEWS1

A fire broke out at a factory in the Namdong National Industrial Complex in Incheon on Thursday; no casualties have been reported so far, but nearby residents and workers were encouraged to evaucate.

A fire broke out at a factory in the Namdong National Industrial Complex in Incheon on Thursday.

The blaze began at about 12:15 p.m. on the first floor of a factory in Gojan-dong in Namdong District, according to the Incheon Fire Department.

The factory manufactures flexible polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, products.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire authorities have deployed 104 personnel and 50 pieces of equipment, including fire engines, to extinguish the blaze.

The Namdong district office issued an emergency text alert urging nearby residents and workers to evacuate.

“Nearby residents and workers are advised to alert others to the incident and evacuate to a safe area away from danger,” the alert read.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]