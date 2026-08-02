More than 100 evacuated after fire at commercial building in Seoul

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Over 100 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a commercial building in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Sunday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes. No injuries have been reported so far.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a four-story commercial building in Sillim-dong at around 3:20 p.m. that day. About 130 personnel and 30 pieces of equipment were deployed, and firefighters fully extinguished the fire at around 4:05 p.m.

Some 110 people, including people inside the building and nearby residents, were evacuated in an emergency. Some lanes on the road in front of the site were closed during firefighting efforts, causing traffic disruptions.

“The fire started on the rooftop of an annex building attached to the first floor of the commercial building and spread to the building right next to it,” a witness said.

Police and fire authorities are investigating the exact point of origin, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.





BY BAE JAE-SUNG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]