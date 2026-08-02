More than 100 evacuated after fire at commercial building in Seoul

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Seoul forms task force for 2027 World Youth Day safety
With more than a million pilgrims expected, the government is launching a cross-agency effort to prevent logistical and safety failures during the six-day Catholic gathering.
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Person found dead after resting in sealed car during heat wave
Police suspect heatstroke as the cause of death.
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Fifth Nuri rocket launch delayed to October over satellite thruster tests
Officials said the launch was pushed back again to replace and verify underperforming nanosatellite thrusters before Korea’s first privately led Nuri mission.
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Police arrest two foreign couriers tied to TikTok investment scam
Two Uzbek nationals were detained after allegedly collecting 80 million won ($55,400) from victims in a TikTok-linked investment fraud tied to a multilayered criminal ring.