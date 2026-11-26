Lee Kwan-hu, chief of the National Assembly Research Service, announces the results of its 2026 legislative and policy issues survey during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 26. NEWS1

More than one in four Koreans say dictatorship can be preferable to democracy in some circumstances, a National Assembly Research Service survey finds, amid concerns over polarization and institutional trust.

More than one in four Koreans believe dictatorship can be better than democracy under certain circumstances, according to a survey released by the National Assembly Research Service (NARS) on Thursday.

Including those who said it makes no difference whether the political system is a dictatorship or a democracy, more than four in 10 Koreans stopped short of saying democracy is always the better system.

"Trust in the democratic system itself is at a quite unstable level," Lee Kwan-hu, chief of the research service, said at a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.

NARS and polling agency Kstat Research conducted the survey from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 through in-person interviews at the homes of 6,084 adults nationwide. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Asked about their attitudes toward democracy, 56.7 percent of respondents said "democracy is always better than any other political system," the most common answer. But 28.4 percent said "dictatorship can be better than democracy depending on the situation.” Another 14.9 percent said "it doesn't really matter whether the political system is a democracy or a dictatorship." In total, more than 43 percent gave answers skeptical of democracy.

By gender, 29.4 percent of men and 27.3 percent of women said dictatorship could be better depending on the situation. Men aged 70 and older were the most likely of any gender and age group to say so, at 33.4 percent. Men in their 50s and 60s, at 29.5 percent and 32.3 percent, respectively, were also above the overall average, followed by women in their 20s and 30s, at 25.9 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively.

Yoon Jong-bin, president of the Korean Political Science Association and a professor of political science and diplomacy at Myongji University, said the results reflect public frustration. "Trust in democracy as the basic system should be at least 70 to 80 percent, so the fact that it came in at only 57 percentis an expression of a sense of disillusionment that the current democratic system is wavering," Yoon said.

A bill to appoint a special counsel to investigate allegations of fabricated investigations and indictments by the prosecution, National Intelligence Service and Board of Audit and Inspection under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration passes the National Assembly on Nov. 6 following a filibuster. Of the Assembly's 299 members, 168 participated in the vote, with 167 voting in favor and one against. The People Power Party boycotted the vote. YONHAP

Yoon pointed to the ruling bloc's recent push to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de as an example. The impeachment push is the latest in a monthslong standoff between the judiciary and the ruling party, which controls both the presidency and the National Assembly. The ruling Democratic Party (DP) says Jo has overstepped his role and that a recent ruling in a martial law-related case justified insurrection. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) says the campaign against him violates the separation of powers.

"Situations where the separation of powers, the foundation of democracy, is wavering, such as the conflict between the president and the chief justice, have created a sense of disillusionment over whether this is really the democracy we knew," he said.

Extreme political confrontation was also cited as a reason some respondents would accept dictatorship under certain conditions.

"Cases of declining support for democracy compared with the past are being reported around the world," said Jang Seung-jin, a professor of political science and diplomacy at Kookmin University. "But as political polarization in Korea deepens, there is a growing incentive to tolerate some undemocratic means as long as our side can win.

In the survey, 33.8 percent of conservatives and 28.7 percent of progressives said dictatorship could be better than democracy depending on the situation. The figure was 21.7 percent among moderates, suggesting that respondents who identify with either side of the ideological divide are more willing to tolerate dictatorship under certain conditions.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 26. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Many respondents also favored political compromise.

Asked how the National Assembly should be run, 57.9 percent said it should operate by agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, 15.8 percentage points more than the 42.1 percent who said it should be run by the majority party.

On the filibuster, which the PPP has used frequently in recent months to try to stop the DP from forcing bills through, 56.4 percent said it should be guaranteed, 12.8 percentage points more than the 43.6 percent who said it should be restricted.

Asked about their preferred system of government, 40.4 percent of respondents chose a presidential system, the most common answer. Another 32.5 percent preferred a power-sharing system with a president and a prime minister elected by the National Assembly, and 27 percent favored a parliamentary system.

On presidential terms, 59.4 percent preferred the current single five-year term, the most popular option, while 40.6 percent favored allowing a president to serve two terms.

Among respondents who rated President Lee Jae Myung's handling of state affairs negatively, 66.8 percent preferred a single term.





BY KIM NA-HAN, LEE CHAN-KYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]