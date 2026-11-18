A young job seeker looks at a list of recruiting companies at a job fair in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 11. NEWS1

Acceptance of childbirth and cohabitation outside marriage continues to grow as traditional family views weaken.

More than half of Koreans believe marriage is necessary, the highest share in 12 years, according to a government survey released Wednesday. Yet growing job insecurity is emerging as a major obstacle to marriage and childbirth, as worsening employment conditions for young people make it harder for them to start families.

Some 55 percent of Koreans aged 13 and older said they believe people should get married, up 2.5 percentage points from 52.5 percent in 2024, according to the 2026 social survey released Wednesday by the Ministry of Data and Statistics. The figure was the highest since 2014, when it stood at 56.8 percent.

Positive attitudes toward marriage fell to 48.1 percent in 2018 before fluctuating in the low 50-percent range. The share has now risen in two consecutive surveys, in 2024 and 2026, which reflects a shift in social attitudes amid a recent rebound in marriages and births.

Attitudes toward marriage, however, differed significantly by gender.

Among men, 60.2 percent said people should get married, compared with 49.8 percent of women, a gap of 10.4 percentage points.

The divide was especially pronounced among unmarried respondents, with 43.9 percent of unmarried men expressing the same view, compared with just 29.9 percent of unmarried women — a gap of 14 percentage points.

Financial burdens remained the biggest reason people cited for not getting married.

A lack of money to cover marriage expenses was the most common response, at 29 percent, followed by unstable employment at 15.5 percent and the burden of childbirth and child rearing at 12.5 percent.

Compared with two years earlier, the shares citing insufficient marriage funds and the burden of childbirth and child rearing fell by 2.3 percentage points and 2.9 percentage points, respectively. In contrast, the share pointing to job insecurity rose by 2.6 percentage points.

More respondents also identified employment support as a solution to Korea's low birthrate.

Wedding dresses are displayed at a bridal shop inside a wedding hall in Seoul on Aug. 17. YONHAP

Housing assistance remained the most frequently cited effective measure, at 32 percent, although its share fell by 1.4 percentage points from two years earlier. Meanwhile, 25.7 percent of respondents chose job support for young people, an increase of 4.9 percentage points over the same period.

With the number of employed young people declining for 48 consecutive months, deteriorating job prospects appear to be increasingly discouraging marriage and childbirth.

Attitudes toward having children outside marriage and living together without marrying are becoming more accepting.

The share of Koreans who believe people can have children without getting married reached 38.1 percent, up 0.9 percentage points from two years earlier. The figure has risen steadily from 22.4 percent in 2012, an increase of 15.7 percentage points over 14 years.

The share of respondents who believe couples can live together without getting married also rose to 67.8 percent, up 0.4 percentage points from 2024.

The findings suggest that traditional views of marriage and childbirth are gradually weakening as acceptance of diverse family arrangements continues to grow.





BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



