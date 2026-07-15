Monsoon rains cause power outages, structural damage across greater Seoul

Part of the exterior wall of a three-story multifamily residential building collapses in Woncheon-dong, Yeongtong District, Suwon on July 15. GYEONGGI-DO FIRE SERVICES

Heavy downpours triggered over 100 rain-related incidents across the greater Seoul area overnight, while authorities reported no injuries.

Heavy rain that fell from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning caused power outages, flooding and structural damage across the greater Seoul area, although no injuries were reported.

Fire departments responded to 125 rain-related incidents in Gyeonggi and 92 in Incheon as of Wednesday morning. Road obstructions made up the most cases, accounting for 78, followed by drainage support and flooded homes, according to authorities in Gyeonggi and Incheon.

Power outages were reported in Siheung, Gyeonggi at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after fallen trees damaged power lines in a residential neighborhood in Geomo-dong. Another outage occurred at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in factory areas spanning Misan-dong and Bangsan-dong, while Daepo-dong in Icheon, Gyeonggi also experienced a temporary blackout beginning around 3 a.m. Electricity was restored in all affected areas within about two hours.

At about 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, part of the exterior wall of a three-story multifamily residential building collapsed in Woncheon-dong of Yeongtong District, Suwon, damaging two parked vehicles.

A gas pipeline attached to the lower section of the wall was also bent, but no gas leak occurred because the supply valve had already been shut off. Police evacuated residents from all 19 households in the building over concerns about additional structural damage.

Between 9 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, Gyeonggi recorded hourly rainfall of between 20 and 51 millimeters (0.8 to 2 inches), with Namyangju receiving 118 millimeters of accumulated rainfall. Heavy rain and strong wind advisories issued for the province were later lifted.

A tree felled by heavy rain covers road in Wanju County, North Jeolla on July 9. JEONBUK FIRE SERVICE

A warehouse fence was at risk of collapsing around 6:54 p.m. on Tuesday, and eight foreign workers nearby evacuated. Strong winds also caused part of the exterior wall of a villa in Hyoseong-dong of Gyeyang District, Incheon to fall.

Road median barriers were knocked over in Mansu-dong, Namdong District, Incheon and Seongnam-dong, Seohae District, Incheon. Power outages were also reported Tuesday night in commercial and residential areas near Eurwangni Beach of Yeongjong District, Incheon and in Nae-dong, Jemulpo District, Incheon. Authorities believe utility poles hit by windblown debris caused the outages.

Accumulated rainfall in Incheon between Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday reached 109 millimeters in Yangdo-myeon, Ganghwa County, 70 millimeters in Gusan-dong, Bupyeong District, 62 millimeters on Yeongjong Island and 60 millimeters in Gyeongseo-dong, Seohae District.





BY CHOI MO-RAN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]