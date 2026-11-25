Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh speaks at a reception marking Mongolian Pride Day and her official visit to Korea at The Ambassador Seoul – Pullman hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 23. EMBASSY OF MONGOLIA IN SEOUL

Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh urged concrete efforts toward collaboration as Seoul and Ulaanbaatar take aim at a $1 billion bilateral trade target and July's promises of a “Golden Era” between the countries.

Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh called for turning the “Golden Era” of Korea-Mongolia relations, declared by the two countries' presidents in July, into concrete results at a reception in Seoul on Monday, during the first official visit to Korea by a Mongolian foreign minister in 10 years.

“My official visit offers a valuable opportunity to advance this work — to turn the understandings reached by our presidents into practical cooperation,” Battsetseg said in her remarks during the reception to mark Mongolian Pride Day and the minister's official visit to Korea, held at The Ambassador Seoul – Pullman hotel in Jung District. President Lee Jae Myung made a state visit to Ulaanbaatar in July, where he and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh adopted a joint declaration, reached an agreement in principle on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and set a goal of raising bilateral trade to $1 billion by 2030.

“At the heart of this endeavor is a compelling opportunity: to bring Mongolia's natural resources and development potential together with Korea's technological expertise, knowledge, investment and experience,” she said.

Musicians in traditional dress play Mongolian folk music at a reception hosted by the Mongolian Embassy at The Ambassador Seoul – Pullman hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 23. EMBASSY OF MONGOLIA IN SEOUL

Battsetseg held talks with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun earlier that day, and the two signed a consular agreement under which each country must notify the other when one of the other's citizens is arrested or detained on its soil, and arrange a visit if consular officers request one.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]



