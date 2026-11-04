Money won, projects lost: Projects stall nationwide as local authorities buckle under fiscal strain

A parking lot in Wansan District, Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Oct. 28 reflects the site of a long-delayed food tourism complex project. KIM JUN-HEE

Cash-strapped local governments across Korea are delaying or abandoning state-funded projects because they cannot afford required matching contributions.

JEONJU, IKSAN, North Jeolla; CHUNGJU, North Chungcheong; YANGYANG COUNTY, Gangwon — Local governments across Korea are shelving or delaying regional projects even after winning central government funding because they are struggling to pay the local government's share required to match the received funding.

The problem has exposed what officials and experts describe as a “matching-fund trap.” Local governments compete fiercely for state-funded projects, but many later struggle to pay their required share of the cost. Some local governments eventually return the central government’s money they worked hard to secure.

Jeonju in North Jeolla is one example.

The city has spent more than a decade trying to build a 40 billion won ($30 million) food tourism complex in its Wansan District. The project was designed as a hub that would connect Jeonju’s food heritage, recognized through its status as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, with tourism and industry.

Today, however, the site remains a parking lot.

The project won funding through a Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism competition, but construction has yet to begin more than 10 years later. The Ministry of Finance and Economy plans to end the program at the end of 2026 — putting the project at risk of being scrapped. Jeonju may also have to return 4.9 billion won in state funding because it can no longer carry the money over.

The city faces an even bigger problem if it pushes the project forward. Jeonju would have to provide another 21.2 billion won of its own money to complete the building, develop content and cover initial operating costs.

Vehicles occupy a parking lot in Wansan District, Jeonju, North Jeolla, the site of a long-delayed food tourism complex. KIM JUN-HEE

The burden is heavy for a city already under fiscal pressure.

Jeonju’s fiscal self-reliance ratio stood at 21.96 percent in 2025, below the nationwide average of 23.45 percent for cities, counties and districts.

The city’s outstanding local bond debt is expected to reach 689.2 billion won by the end of 2026. Its managed debt ratio is projected at 22.5 percent — close to the 25 percent threshold that triggers a caution designation.

“It is difficult to guarantee that the project can proceed normally under the current circumstances,” Jeonju Mayor Cho Ji-hoon told the city council on Sept. 4.

The strain is not limited to one project.

Jeonju estimates it could have to return about 26 billion won in central and provincial government funding for more than 60 projects if it doesn't spend the money by the end of 2026. The projects include hydrogen city bus replacements, electric vehicle subsidies and local spending vouchers.

Similar cases are emerging elsewhere.

An architectural rendering of a traditional martial arts stadium that was proposed to be built in North Chungcheong with the funding from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety that was scrapped in 2023. YONHAP

North Chungcheong planned to build a traditional martial arts promotion facility between 2021 and 2024, costing 34 billion won. The project was meant to become Korea’s only martial arts-dedicated arena and had been selected for funding by the Culture Ministry.

The plan began to unravel after a new mayor took office in Chungju in July 2022.

“Chungju does not lack gymnasiums,” the city said before halting design work.

North Chungcheong later approached other cities and counties about hosting the facility but found no alternative site. The province canceled the project in September 2023 and returned 13.6 billion won in central government funding.

Yangyang County, Gangwon, faces a similar dilemma.

In 2024, the county was selected for a Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries project to revitalize fishing villages. The plan called for a marine leisure startup and job-training center near Susan Port, plus temporary housing for young people moving to fishing communities.

Privately-owned boats fill a port in Yangyang County, Gagnwon. PARK JIN-HO

The project ran into trouble from the start because the county failed to meet a prerequisite requiring at least 10 billion won in linked private investment.

Local governments cannot spend any of the central government funding unless they carry out the required private investment project at the same time.

The Oceans Ministry rejected the county’s request to carry the funding over into 2026. The county now faces returning 12.31 billion won and is reviewing whether to scrap the project.

Yangyang County cited weak prospects for private investment amid an economic slowdown, a limited pool of potential users and high maintenance costs after completion.

Iksan, North Jeolla, is also struggling to secure its share of government-funded projects.

The city has won 352 central government projects worth a combined 640 billion won over the past five years. Its required local contribution totals 174 billion won.

More than 40 of those projects have run into trouble because the city has been unable to secure enough of its own funding.

An office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport YONHAP

A traffic safety education center selected for support from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in 2022 has yet to break ground more than four years later. The city secured 10.5 billion won in central government funding for the 37 billion won project but lacks enough money to compensate landowners.

Iksan issued 44 billion won in local bonds this year to cover funding shortfalls. As a result, its debt has since risen to 164 billion won.

The city rejected the suggestion that delays were simply due to a lack of money.

“The projects were not delayed because we had no money,” the city’s representative said. “Administrative procedures took longer, or project conditions changed, so the budgets could not be spent on time.”

Local governments say matching-fund programs often leave them little room to adjust projects to local conditions.

“Finding a private company willing to invest more than 10 billion won in a rural village is like finding a needle in a haystack,” a source at Yangyang County said. “We have reached the point where we need to find a way out before pushing ahead causes even greater financial damage.”

A local government official from Pohang, North Gyeongsang, briefs reporters on the ongoing construction of its convention center, on Nov. 3. NEWS1

Residents have also criticized the central government for applying fixed cost-sharing ratios such as 60-40 or 70-30 without enough consideration of local conditions and demand.

“Young people need jobs and sources of income if they are going to settle in fishing villages where fish stocks are declining,” Kwon Yeong-hwan, head of the Gangwon federation of fisheries associations, said. “Government-funded projects, however, tend to focus on building facilities. The government urgently needs to allow project sizes to be adjusted to local conditions or make private investment requirements more flexible.”

Experts stress that local governments should put less emphasis on how many government projects they win and more on whether they can afford to sustain them.

“Projects should be subject to another review even after selection if local governments cannot afford their share or if their long-term benefits remain unclear,” Yeom Myung-bae, professor emeritus of economics at Chungnam National University, said. “Local governments need to focus on projects that genuinely benefit their communities rather than the amount of central government funding they secure. They also need to strengthen their ability to raise their own revenue.”





BY KIM JUN-HEE, CHOI JONG-KWON, PARK JIN-HO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]