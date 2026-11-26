Firefighters battle a blaze at a factory in the Namdong National Industrial Complex in Incheon on Nov. 26. YONHAP

A factory worker in her 50s was found dead after a fire gutted an auto-parts plant in Incheon, where combustible PVC may have fueled the blaze.

A factory worker in her 50s who had been reported missing was found dead after a fire broke out at the Namdong National Industrial Complex in Incheon on Thursday. The blaze was fully extinguished nearly four hours after it broke out.

The fire began at around 12:15 p.m. on the first floor of a factory that manufactures automotive parts using flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in Gojan-dong, Namdong District, according to the Incheon Fire Department.

The blaze gutted the three-story building, which had a total floor area of 618.75 square meters (6,660 square feet). The woman could not be reached following the outbreak of the fire.

Of the 21 employees at the factory, all but the woman safely evacuated.

The flames may have spread rapidly because the factory manufactured products using combustible PVC materials.

The factory was reportedly not legally required to have a sprinkler system installed.

Fire authorities mobilized 146 personnel and 46 vehicles, including fire engines, and fully extinguished the blaze at around 4:04 p.m., three hours and 49 minutes after it broke out.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]