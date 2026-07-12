Missing Navy sailor found dead near Northern Limit Line in East Sea

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South Korea looks to outsource military base security to private firms as man power drops
Facing troop shortages, the Defense Ministry is studying whether private security firms can take over rear-area base duties despite concerns over leaks, infiltration and legal accountability.
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Cyberattacks on Korea's military hit five-year high
While the figure jumped to 18,951 last year, up 108 percent from 2022 and 31 percent from 2024, the military's ability to secure and retain cyber specialists has weakened.
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PPP ramps up pressure on defense minister over military service desertion allegations
People Power Party (PPP) spokesperson Choi Bo-yun criticized Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back for portraying himself as a "victim" while refusing to release a document that would settle the matter: his military service record.
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South publicly requests North's cooperation after Navy sailor goes missing near maritime border
Seoul's unusually swift request for Pyongyang's cooperation appears intended to avoid a repeat of what happened to an official who was fatally shot by North Korean troops in 2020 after he drifted into their waters.