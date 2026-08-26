Missing Jeju woman’s death exposes police failures as Korea weighs unprecedented investigative power shift

A privacy screen surrounds the palm tree farm in Hallim-eup, Jeju City, where a body believed to be that of long-missing Jang Mi-ran was found, in a photo taken Aug. 26. YONHAP

The discovery of Jang Mi-ran’s body 104 days after she vanished has prompted scrutiny of a police officer accused of falsely closing her case and intensified calls for oversight reforms.

A body believed to be that of Jang Mi-ran, a 37-year-old woman missing from Jeju Island since May, was found on Monday on a palm tree farm in Hallim-eup — a roughly 10-minute walk from the guesthouse where she was last seen. It had been 104 days since she disappeared.

That she was found so close to where she vanished has intensified criticism that police squandered the golden time to find her alive. The officer assigned to her case falsely closed it the same day it was reported, fabricating a phone call to claim she was safe.

The case has gripped the nation not because of the circumstances of her disappearance, but because of the institutional negligence that followed.

The discovery has set off a fierce national reckoning over how police handle missing adults — arriving at a sensitive political moment, just weeks before prosecutors are stripped of their remaining investigative oversight powers, leaving police as the sole investigative authority for most crimes in Korea.





A missing-person flyer for Jang Mi-ran YONHAP

What happened to Jang Mi-ran?

Jang, a long-term guest at a pension in Hallim-eup, Jeju City, was last seen on security camera leaving the property alone around 10:15 p.m. on May 12, wearing slippers and carrying only her phone.

Her boyfriend filed a missing-person report on May 15. Police searched near Hallim Port — about 1.5 kilometers (nearly 1 mile) from the pension — based on a reading of her phone's last known location, but called off the search after two and a half hours.

That same day, Boo, 32, a deputy inspector on the Jeju Seobu Police Station's missing persons team, filed a report stating that he had spoken with Jang by phone, confirmed she was safe and then closed the case.

Investigators later found no record of any call.

To remove her file from the police's missing persons tracking system, Boo appears to have logged it under a code reserved for traffic accident deaths.

Her phone stayed on with no further location changes or calls until it powered off, evidence police cited Wednesday in concluding that Jang most likely died in the early hours of May 13, hours after leaving the guesthouse.

Jang's cousin, in Seoul, filed a new report at Nowon Police Station on July 19 after the family lost contact for two months. An officer initially questioned why she was reporting an adult's absence at all, remarking that not finding her could be "good news," and only took the report after she pleaded, in tears, she has told reporters.

By the time the case reopened in July, most nearby security-camera footage that could have shown her route had already been automatically deleted under the standard 30-day retention rule.

Police resumed the search but did not locate her for another month.

A missing-person alert was not issued until Aug. 19, after the family had already begun publicizing her case themselves.

Jang's body was found Monday on an unlit palm farm with no security cameras, an area residents say they avoid at night.

It was significantly decomposed. Clothing matching what she wore when she left the pension, a phone and a gold bracelet were found with the remains.

Police said Wednesday that a medical examiner's preliminary finding attributes her death to hanging. The state and position of the remains, along with that finding, point to a low likelihood of foul play. No note was found at the scene. Forensic work, including on her phone, is continuing.

Her family says they are considering a state-liability lawsuit over how the case was handled.





Deputy Inspector Boo of Jeju Seobu Police Station, who faces charges including dereliction of duty over the false closure of missing-person cases — including that of Jang Mi-ran, 37 — leaves Jeju District Court on Aug. 25 after a pretrial detention hearing. NEWS1

What happened to the officer who closed Jang's case?

On Tuesday, the Jeju District Court granted an arrest warrant for Boo on charges of dereliction of duty, fabricating and using false official electronic records, and obstructing official duties through deception.

Police say they first spotted irregularities in Boo's handling of the Jang case while searching for her in early August and formally opened a criminal case against him on Aug. 14.

He was put under emergency arrest on Aug. 22 and briefly secured release after a court agreed his arrest hadn't met the legal threshold for an emergency detention — his whereabouts had been known throughout, so there had been no real barrier to seeking a warrant through normal channels.

The separate request for a formal arrest warrant proceeded regardless and was granted three days later, and Boo is now in custody.

He allegedly used the same false-contact script on a second case.

Working another solo night shift on July 2, he allegedly falsely closed the case of a man in his 60s reported missing, again claiming contact had been made. That man's body was found Aug. 22, 55 days after he vanished, and a day after his family filed a second report.

Boo continues to deny falsely closing either case and maintains he did reach Jang by phone, though he has reportedly said he does not recall which number.

Investigators say his motive remains unclear.

Police prepare for an intensive search at Hallim Port in Hallim-eup, Jeju City, on Aug. 20 to find Jang Mi-ran, who had been missing for three months amid a botched police response that included the false closure of her case. YONHAP

Could there be more victims?

A review of Boo's caseload found he had personally closed 298 missing-persons cases — largely without any supervisor sign-off — since March of last year.

Police have so far flagged roughly 10 more cases suspected of being the same kind of unverified self-closure, three of which involve a missing person who remains out of contact.

Jeju police are auditing the full caseload, and the National Police Agency has opened an internal affairs inspection. The Jeju Seobu Police Station's chief has been placed on standby assignment, effectively suspending him, pending review.

Within the same three-day span in late August, two more bodies of missing people turned up elsewhere in Jeju, though police say these were unrelated to Boo.

Nationally, adult missing persons reports make up more than half of all missing persons filings — some 70,800 last year — and police say 99.7 percent of those were closed as resolved, either because the person returned home or their whereabouts were confirmed.

But outside critics say adult cases are routinely given lower priority than reports involving children, people with disabilities or dementia patients, limiting how much investigative effort many still-open cases actually receive.





The Supreme Prosecutors' Office in Seocho District, Seoul, pictured on Aug. 5 NEWS1

Why does the timing matter?

The criticism lands at a sensitive moment as Korean police are on track to become the country's most powerful state investigative institution, with no outside body left to check them.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP)-led National Assembly passed a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act earlier this year, stripping investigators of their authority to investigate cases directly. On Aug. 4, the Cabinet approved eliminating their remaining "supplementary investigation" power as well — prosecutors' ability to independently follow up on cases police refer to them.

Under the change, which takes effect Oct. 2, prosecutors will only be able to ask police to conduct further investigations themselves, and their offices will be restructured into indictment-only bodies. In practice, police will become the sole investigative authority for most cases.

President Lee Jae Myung, whose government has pushed the reform, has also voiced concern about the resulting concentration of power.

At Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, he said police were on track to wield more power than any other state institution and ordered the prime minister's office to set up a police-reform body.

The Jeju case is the latest in a string of botched and favoritism-tainted investigations that have already battered public trust in the police.

In Gwangju in May, a young man fatally stabbed a high school student he had intended to sexually assault. Outrage followed after it emerged that his father, a police officer, had destroyed some evidence. The father's colleagues on the force were also suspected of helping cover up the case.

DP floor leader Han Byung-do called for "bone-deep reform" of the police and said the party would prepare a comprehensive overhaul of the organization.

Opposition Party People Power Party (PPP) chief spokesperson Park Sung-hoon went further, calling it evidence of a "total collapse of the national public-safety system" and arguing that if the ruling party proceeds with stripping prosecutors of their remaining investigative oversight power, it alone will bear political responsibility for any resulting "security vacuum."





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]