Missing Jeju man found dead near port

Police tape is set up on Aug. 25 near the site in Jeju Island where the body of Jang Mi-ran was found 104 days after she went missing. NEWS1

A man reported missing after leaving with fishing gear was found dead near Haye Port amid scrutiny of Jeju police handling of missing personscases.

A man who had been reported missing in Seogwipo, Jeju, was found dead Saturday, authorities said.

Coast guard personnel searching for the man found his body at around 3:50 p.m. along the coast near Haye Port in Seogwipo, according to police.

Related Article Jeju officer admits falsely closing missing woman’s case

Police received a report from the man’s family at around 2:10 p.m. Friday saying they had been unable to contact their son, who worked in Jeju, and were concerned because they believed he had gone fishing.

CCTV footage showed the man leaving his residence by car with fishing gear on Thursday morning.

His vehicle was later found near Haye Port, and the man’s body was found in the vicinity.

The latest death comes amid growing public concern over a string of missing persons cases in Jeju.

Four people who had been reported missing were found dead this week, including 37-year-old Jang Mi-ran, whose body was found Monday after she had been missing for more than three months.

Jang’s case has drawn particular scrutiny after a police officer was accused of falsely closing the investigation and claiming he had confirmed her safety.

The chief of the Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Police Agency issued a public apology Thursday over the police’s mishandling of missing persons cases, which recently came to light following the deaths of two people on the island.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]