Missing Jeju man found dead near port

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Jeju officer admits falsely closing missing woman’s case
A Jeju police officer allegedly told a missing woman’s boyfriend she was safe, despite failing to confirm her whereabouts before her body was found.
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Jeju steps up missing persons safety response as tourism industry on edge
The island is creating a joint response system after police are accused of falsely closing cases, while online rumors rattle its tourism industry.
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DNA of officer suspected of falsely closing missing persons cases found in women's restroom
The detained officer, already accused of falsely closing missing persons cases, is under investigation over suspected entry into a women’s restroom for sexual purposes.
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Jeju police chief apologizes for mishandling of missing persons cases
Ko Pyeong-ki also promised a comprehensive reinvestigation of all missing persons cases on Jeju and the establishment of multilayered safeguards to prevent similar lapses in the future.