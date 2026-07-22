Missing angler found dead after 5 days in Gangwon

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Korea's human rights commission calls for better support for troops with special dietary needs
The commission urged the Defense Ministry to improve catering after finding that enlistees with specific requirements were not given appropriate meals.
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Seoul Mayor Oh fined for illegal polling payments, could lose seat
A court fined Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon 10 million won ($6,760) over illegal polling payments, a ruling that could cost him his post if upheld by the Supreme Court.
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Ex-professor receives finalized prison term for forcing students to write paper for daughter's admission
A former Sungkyunkwan University professor received a finalized prison sentence for using students’ research to help her daughter gain admission to Seoul National University’s dental school.
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Again 2002? Koreans prioritize ability over nationality for next Taeguk Warriors manager.
In a post-World Cup survey, 57 percent of respondents said the next gaffer did not have to be Korean, while 23 percent preferred they not be.