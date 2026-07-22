Missing angler found dead after 5 days in Gangwon

Police confirmed the body of an angler swept away during torrential rain was found in Yeongwol County after a nearly week-long search.

A person who went missing after being swept away in a stream in Yeongwol County, Gangwon, during torrential rain was found dead on Wednesday, five days after the accident.

The body was discovered at 10:31 a.m. in bushes near Hwasin Bridge in Yeongwol County, about 3.7 kilometers (2.3 miles) downstream from where the person went missing, according to police and fire authorities.

Police confirmed the body was that of the person who disappeared in the Jucheon Stream five days earlier.

The person went missing at 7:59 p.m. on Saturday after being swept away by strong currents while crossing a weir in the Jucheon Stream on the way to fish. Two companions witnessed the incident and called emergency services.

Police and firefighters deployed 90 personnel, two rescue dogs and 41 pieces of equipment for the search.

Search teams divided the area into sections to cover the stretch from Yongseok Weir, where the accident occurred, to the downstream confluence.

Police said they will investigate the exact circumstances of the accident now that the body recovered by firefighters has been identified.





BY PARK JIN-HO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]