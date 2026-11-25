The year's biggest and brightest full moon will appear on Christmas Eve, closer to Earth than any since January 2018.

Tuesday’s supermoon was just a preview of what’s to come. On Christmas Eve, the full moon will be closer to Earth than at any time since January 2018 to shine the biggest and brightest moonlight of the year.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon appears near the point in its elliptical orbit where it is closest to Earth.

November’s full moon is known as the Beaver Moon because it appears around the time beavers in North America prepare for winter.

December’s full moon is known as the Cold Moon, a name used by the Mohawk people of North America to mark the onset of bitter winter temperatures.

Another full moon will rise on Jan. 22 next year. Known as the Wolf Moon, it takes its name from the howling of wolves in the depths of winter.





BY KIM KYONG-ROK [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]