Min Hee-jin referred to prosecution over NewJeans contract termination allegations

Police allege the former ADOR CEO influenced NewJeans’ 2024 bid to end its exclusive contracts, a claim her label denies.

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has been referred to the prosecution on charges of occupational breach of trust over suspicions that she was involved in girl group NewJeans’ bid to terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency.

The Mapo Police Station in western Seoul sent Min’s case to the Prosecution Service’s Seoul Western District office on Monday, police said.

Police reportedly concluded that Min exerted influence when the NewJeans members notified ADOR in November 2024 that they were ending their exclusive contracts.

Two people who were vice presidents of ADOR at the time, surnamed Lee and Shin, were investigated on the same charge. Police found that they had little connection to the case, cleared them and decided not to refer them to the prosecution.

The label Min now runs, ooak records, denied the allegation on Min’s behalf and accused investigators of leaking the case to the press before Min had even been notified of the referral.

“NewJeans’ decision to terminate their contracts was in no way induced by Min exerting influence,” the label said in a statement on Monday.

Min Hee-jin, former CEO of NewJeans' agency ADOR and the girl group's producer, at a press conference on April 25, 2024, in southern Seoul YONHAP

The statement claimed Min had not yet received any official notice of the investigation’s outcome when news of the referral broke. It added that a media outlet published its story, including an English version of the article, just minutes after asking the label for comment. The label cited investigation rules that bar investigators from disclosing details of criminal cases at will.

“We cannot help but strongly suspect possible collusion with certain forces, given when and how the information was leaked to the press,” the statement said.

Monday’s referral is separate from an earlier case in which HYBE, ADOR’s parent company, accused Min of plotting to take control of the label.

HYBE filed a complaint against Min on a charge of occupational breach of trust in April 2024. The Yongsan Police Station in central Seoul cleared Min in July last year and decided not to refer the case to the prosecution.

HYBE’s headquarters stands in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on July 28. YONHAP

Min countered then that a takeover was impossible because HYBE owned 80 percent of ADOR. Min also denied ever planning or carrying out any act meant to damage the company’s value.

HYBE said at the time that it would challenge the police decision.

Min’s side argued in Monday's statement that the Yongsan police had already cleared Min on the same core issues.

“Differing judgments by investigative agencies on the same charge will be thoroughly corrected in the course of the prosecution’s investigation,” the statement said.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]