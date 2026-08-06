Military weighs self-reporting program to curb illegal gambling

A soldier looks at his smartphone in this photo unrelated to the article. YONHAP

Korea’s Defense Ministry is considering reduced penalties and treatment support for service members who voluntarily disclose illegal gambling, amid signs the problem is far more widespread than official cases show.

The Ministry of National Defense is considering introducing a self-reporting program for illegal gambling by military personnel after growing concerns that cyber gambling is far more widespread among service members than official figures suggest.

"We are considering measures such as reducing administrative and criminal penalties for those who voluntarily report their involvement, while also providing active recovery support through referrals to specialized institutions," The Defense Ministry said in a written response submitted to Rep. Chun Ha-ram of the minor Reform Party on Thursday.

The proposal would expand a self-reporting program for illegal gambling that the government recently introduced for teenagers to include military personnel.

The initiative emphasizes treatment and rehabilitation over punishment. The ministry reportedly believes that encouraging hidden gambling addicts to come forward is the first step toward addressing a problem that often goes undetected.

The proposal comes after concerns have grown that illegal gambling within the military is far more prevalent than official statistics indicate.

The Army said 313 service members were booked by military police on suspicion of cyber gambling last year. The figure included 20 career military personnel and 293 enlisted soldiers.

The figure, however, reflects only cases detected by military authorities.

The emblem of the Ministry of National Defense is shown in this undated file photo. YONHAP NEWS TV

Seventeen respondents, or 56 percent, said they had seen fellow service members engage in illegal gambling during their military service, according to a survey conducted by Yonhap News Agency of 30 recently discharged personnel born between 1997 and 2004.

One respondent said an enlisted soldier used the entire balance of their military savings account, including the principal, interest and government matching funds totaling tens of millions of won, to repay gambling debts immediately after discharge.

Posts have also appeared on online loan brokerage platforms from service members seeking loans against their future savings payouts.

"I'm a corporal earning 1.2 million won ($844) a month. I can repay the loan later with my military savings," one online post read, asking to borrow 5 million won.

Another borrower made a similar appeal.

"I'll receive 7.5 million won in government matching funds from my military savings on the 11th of next month, so I can repay the loan immediately,” read another online post.

The Defense Ministry's own survey also underscored the scale of the problem.

An in-depth survey of 52 service members with experience in illegal gambling found that 80 percent had already engaged in illegal gambling before enlisting or receiving their commission.

Job-seeking soldiers read a job information board at a job fair in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 28, in this photo unrelated to the article. YONHAP

"We are preparing countermeasures based on the findings of the survey on illegal gambling in the military," the ministry said. "We will also consider conducting additional surveys after comprehensively reviewing the progress of prevention measures, trends in illegal gambling cases within the military and changes in internal and external conditions."

All service members currently receive financial and economic education from specialized instructors, according to the ministry.

"Higher military pay and the introduction of smartphones [in the base] have created new conditions that have produced unintended side effects," Rep. Chun of the Reform Party said. "The Ministry of National Defense should move beyond general discussions and adopt more proactive and effective measures."

The Reform Party lawmaker stressed that the proposed measures should go further.

"Meaningful reductions in criminal liability and strong incentives for immunity are essential if we want people to come forward and address an underground gambling problem," Chun added.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]