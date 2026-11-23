A South Korean Navy high-speed patrol boat sails near the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea off Baengnyeong Island, Ongjin County, Incheon, on Oct. 25, 2022. YONHAP

South Korea’s military is monitoring troop level changes after a North Korean coast guard vessel was seen near the maritime border in the Yellow Sea.

South Korea's military said Monday it is monitoring the movements of North Korean troops near the maritime border following reports of a North Korean vessel spotted near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea.

“Our military is closely monitoring and following the activities of North Korean forces,” Capt. Jang Do-young, a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a press briefing.

The remarks came after reports that a North Korean vessel with the words “coast guard” written on its side was spotted near the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas last week.

It marked the first time a North Korean coast guard ship has been seen by local media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled plans in March to introduce a police system in a nation where public security forces have traditionally carried out policing roles. The move was widely seen as part of the North's efforts to project itself as a normal nation by adopting police systems commonly adopted by most others.

The vessel was equipped with what appeared to be a 76-millimeter naval gun, the report said, noting it appeared to be monitoring Chinese fishing boats nearby.

“The activities of North Korean vessels in the front line maritime areas are under real-time monitoring by our military's surveillance systems,” Jang said, without elaborating on the role and purpose of the spotted vessel.





Yonhap