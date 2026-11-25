Investigators are examining whether conflict or maltreatment within the unit preceded the staff sergeant’s death.

Military investigators are looking into the death of an Air Force staff sergeant who was found dead off base in Jinju, South Gyeongsang, early Wednesday.

The staff sergeant was found near a reservoir in the city at around 2 a.m., according to the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency. Police located the staff sergeant by tracking the phone's location, among other methods, after the family filed a missing persons report.

A note found in the staff sergeant's phone messages reportedly described a loss of self-esteem after being reprimanded by a superior.

Military investigators, who took over the case from police, plan to look into exactly how the staff sergeant died, including whether there was conflict or maltreatment within the unit.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]