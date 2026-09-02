Military mulls moving surveillance gear closer to border as North Korean crossings increase

North Korean troops work in large numbers in a frontline area on June 18, 2024. JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF

The South Korean military worries that repeated crossings are raising the likelihood of warning shots along the military demarcation line, making better intelligence necessary.

The South Korean military is considering moving surveillance equipment closer to the military demarcation line (MDL), where North Korean fortification work has created stretches that troops now cross repeatedly, multiple military sources told the JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday.

Defense authorities are weighing the installation of several additional surveillance assets, including thermal observation devices, nearer the line, the sources said. Stretches where dense vegetation or mountainous terrain blocks the view have been prioritized.

"The military is taking operational measures in line with its standards and principles and is pushing ahead with reinforcing its capabilities," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The move would echo the North's bringing its own troops closer to the line. It would also give the South a better vantage point as North Korean activity inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) increases and crossings grow more frequent.

North Korea has reportedly accelerated fortification work along the MDL under North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's doctrine recasting inter-Korean relations as those between two hostile states.

Along one stretch of the border’s eastern zone, crossings now occur regularly.

That stretch follows a path the North Korean military cut during recent work. Several armed soldiers move along it regularly, with observers speculating that they are a frontline patrol unit.

North Korean troops lay mines in a frontline area on June 18, 2024. JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF





South Korean operational procedures firstly require warning broadcasts, followed by warning shots once troops judge that the line has been crossed, the sources said.

This would make periodic warning shots in the stretch almost unavoidable.

Should the fortification work be completed and North Korean patrols become more frequent, stretches where crossings recur will inevitably widen.

The military's position is that it needs to establish more precisely where and when the line is crossed to minimize unnecessary warning shots or misunderstandings. Pushing surveillance equipment farther forward or onto higher ground would reduce the risk of misjudgment.

Even within the South Korean military, there is unease about moving equipment closer to the line.

The North is expected to move armed guard troops south as fortification work proceeds, and a matching South Korean advance would bring the two sides into closer proximity. Defense authorities say any final measure will be decided carefully, with troop safety in mind.

The military also intends to continue consultations with the United Nations Command (UNC), which administers the 1953 Armistice Agreement and controls access to the southern half of the DMZ. The South notifies the command after firing warning shots, and installing additional surveillance equipment would require its consent.

The UNC said it continues to monitor activity inside the DMZ and does not comment on ongoing investigations or specific operations.





BY LEE YU-JUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]